Packers, Falcons, Saints lead this week's Sorry Six

This is the time of year when you’re supposed to say nice things about people, when you’re supposed to bring a bit of holiday cheer to the proceedings and see the best in everyone around you. And that’s nice and all, provided the people you’re talking about actually have some redeeming qualities. But what if they just stink? Well, that brings us to the Sorry Six, my friend, where we run down the worst of the NFL of the moment. Let’s roll.

At No. 1, your Green Bay Pack-it-In Packers. In a move as cold as the frozen tundra of Lambeau Field, the Packers kicked coach Mike McCarthy to the curb Sunday just hours after a loss to Arizona. Hours? They waited hours? Seems like that’s the kind of loss where an Uber picks you up on the sideline and takes you straight to the airport.

At No. 2, the New Orleans Saints, for somehow allowing a bunch of scrubs to sneak in and steal their uniforms and impersonate them in last week’s borderline-unforgivable 13-10 loss to Dallas. When Drew Brees and crew find those impersonators, they’re going to hang 50 points on them.

Third, the Indianapolis Colts, for getting shut out by Jacksonville. Jacksonville! How do you let that happen in the midst of a playoff chase? Andrew Luck’s streak of three-touchdown games came to a close, but his streak of being upright for games remains intact, so let’s be grateful for small things.

At four, the Carolina Panthers, for their four-game skid and also for the four interceptions that Cam Newton threw Sunday. Once a playoff hopeful, they’re now all but irrelevant, and shedding coaches the way Cam used to shed blockers. Not a good sign.

Fifth, the Atlanta Falcons, who performed a classy tribute to their neighbor the University of Georgia by also letting a backup quarterback beat them at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Falcons are now sucking so hard they’re going to start pulling passing aircraft into that roof hole.

And finally, the Minnesota Vikings, for coming up small against a beatable New England team. When the highlight of your game is yapping at the 66-year-old opposing coach, the way Adam Thielen did with Bill Belichick, you’re having a rough day.

And that’ll do it for this week’s Sorry Six! Hit us with your thoughts at the email or comments below, and meantime … never be sorry.

