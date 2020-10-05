The Packers-Falcons will kickoff at some point tonight.

The start time was changed a second time: The NFL announced Monday the second game now will start at 9 p.m. ET.

The game originally had a start time of 8:15 p.m. ET, the usual start time for Monday Night Football. But then the Patriots-Chiefs game was postponed to Monday night after quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for COVID-19.

The time was originally changed to 8:50 p.m. ET after the Chiefs-Patriots game was rescheduled.

Now, the league has backed it up another 10 minutes. The games still will overlap, however, with the Patriots-Chiefs kicking off at 7:05 p.m. ET.

Packers-Falcons kickoff backed up to 9 p.m. ET originally appeared on Pro Football Talk