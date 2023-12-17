Packers fail on fourth down inside 5-yard line, then capitalize on Bucs' bad field position

The Packers showed in the first quarter today against the Buccaneers why going for it on fourth down deep in opposing territory is smart, even when it doesn't work.

Green Bay decided to go for it on fourth-and-2 from the Bucs' 4-yard line, but Jordan Love was off-target on his pass, and the Buccaneers took over on downs.

But that meant the Buccaneers had the ball deep in their own territory, and Baker Mayfield was promptly stripped by Green Bay's Kingsley Enagbare.

That gave the Packers the ball with first-and-goal, and Love hit Tucker Kraft for a five-yard touchdown pass.

When coaches are deciding to go for it or kick on fourth down, the calculation isn't simply about whether or not they think their offense will get the first down. It's also about what will happen if they fail. And when you fail on a fourth down deep in opposing territory, you're giving the other team the ball in bad field position. That gives the defense a great opportunity to take advantage, and that's exactly what the Packers did.

Green Bay leads Tampa Bay 7-3 in the first quarter.