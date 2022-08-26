Packers face tough decision with WR Samori Toure

The Green Bay Packers’ 2022 preseason is officially in the books, and after finishing with a 1-2 record, they now have to make some tough calls to get their roster down to 53 players by the August 30 deadline.

When you’re a seventh-round draft pick fighting for a roster spot, it helps to go out with a bang. Luckily, that is exactly what Samori Toure did in Thursday’s preseason finale against the Kansas City Chiefs, totaling six receptions for 83 yards.

Toure was Green Bay’s leading receiver in the preseason, catching nine out of 13 targets for 125 yards, however, he still may be on the outside looking in when it comes to a spot on the roster.

The Packers have their top three guys in Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, and Sammy Watkins. They also spent two notable draft picks on Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs, who are locks to make the team. The same goes for last year’s third-round pick Amari Rodgers.

Toure’s main competition is Juwann Winfree for the seventh and presumably last spot. Winfree finished with seven receptions and 75 yards in the preseason but has spent time moving between the practice squad and active roster in each of the last two seasons. Winfree’s experience probably gives him a slight edge over Toure, as does his special teams’ value and ability to run block. Toure was essentially absent from special teams in the preseason, which is a critical area for a fringe player.

However, not for nothing, Toure did show flashes during training camp. He was one of the standouts on Family Night, being on the receiving end of a pair of touchdowns, including a 54-yarder from Jordan Love. He then followed it up with a productive preseason.

But the question remains – has Toure shown enough to warrant a roster spot?

Green Bay took a flyer on Toure in this year’s draft, seeing a player with size and upside. Toure is 6-1, 191 lbs, coming off a season at Nebraska where he led the Big Ten in yards per reception (19.5). While Toure did flash some big play potential, he really didn’t do enough to force the Packers to keep him.

The fact of the matter is, Toure would not be a deep threat for the Packers next season. He would be lucky to dress on gameday, and not having vale on special teams puts him severely behind the eight ball. As a 258th overall pick, he is an ideal candidate for the practice squad.

