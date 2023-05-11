Packers to face NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes, defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs in primetime in 2023

A visit from NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes and the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs will provide one of the Green Bay Packers’ five primetime games in 2023.

According to the schedule released by Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, the Packers will host the Chiefs at Lambeau Field on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 13. The Dec. 3 matchup is scheduled for a 7:20 p.m. kickoff and features a rematch of Mahomes vs. Jordan Love from the 2021 season.

The Chiefs went 14-3 during the 2022 regular season and then beat the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Benglas in the AFC playoffs to advance to Super Bowl LVII, where they defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in a thrilling contest to become world champions for the second time in four years. Mahomes was named the NFL’s regular season MVP for the second time in his career after throwing for an league-high 41 touchdown passes and 5,240 yards, and he was also the Super Bowl MVP.

The Week 13 matchup against the Packers will be one of the top games on Green Bay’s home schedule in 2023.

If nothing else, the contest will provide Love and the Packers with a chance to prove they are up to the challenge of facing a Super Bowl champion, especially on a nationally televised stage.

Love made his first career start against the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 9 of 2021. He threw a late touchdown to Allen Lazard but the Packers turned the ball over twice and missed two field goals in a 13-7 defeat. Love started the game on short notice and in place of Aaron Rodgers, who was out after testing positive for COVID-19.

Former Packers on the Chiefs roster include receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who signed with Kansas City before the 2022 season.

The official schedule will be released later Thursday night.

