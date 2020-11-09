Packers to face Jaguars rookie QB Jake Luton on Sunday

The Green Bay Packers will face a rookie quarterback on Sunday at Lambeau Field.

Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Marrone announced Monday that rookie Jake Luton will likely start a second-straight game at quarterback on Sunday in Green Bay.

Gardner Minshew, the starter, is still dealing with a thumb injury.

“Gardner is progressing but it doesn’t seem like he’ll be progressing enough to be ready, so Jake will play quarterback,” Marrone said Monday.

Luton, a sixth-round pick from Oregon State, completed 26 of 38 passes for 304 yards, one touchdown and one interception during Jacksonville’s 27-25 loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday. He threw a 73-yard touchdown pass to D.J. Chark on the Jaguars’ opening series and later scored his first career rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter.

The Jaguars were denied a chance to tie the game on the two-point conversion attempt following Luton’s rushing touchdown.

In his first career start, Luton completed 68.4 percent of his passes, averaged 8.0 yards per attempt and had a 90.2 passer rating. He completed four passes thrown over 20 yards and was sacked twice.

The Jaguars have lost seven straight games.

Luton was the 189th overall pick in the 2020 draft.