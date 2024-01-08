Packers to face Dolphins, Eagles, NFC West and AFC South in 2024

The Green Bay Packers are headed to the playoffs as a wildcard team in the NFC to finish 2023, but the conclusion of the regular season did reveal the opponents for Matt LaFleur’s team in 2024.

The Packers will face the Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, the NFC West and the AFC South in 2024.

Green Bay will have nine home games, seven games against teams in the 2023 playoffs and 11 games against teams with records above .500 in 2023.

The Packers finished second in the NFC North, meaning games against the Eagles, Dolphins and New Orleans Saints, other second-place finishers.

LaFleur’s team avoided a visit from Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets, who finished third in the AFC East. The Packers will host a game against the San Francisco 49ers, the No. 1 seed in the NFC this season. They’ll also welcome ascending young quarterback C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans to Lambeau Field.

Here are the opponents on the Packers’ 2024 schedule:

Home

Chicago Bears (7-10 in 2023)

Detroit Lions (12-5)

Minnesota Vikings (7-10)

Arizona Cardinals (4-13)

San Francisco 49ers (12-5)

Houston Texans (10-7)

Indianapolis Colts (9-8)

New Orleans Saints (9-8)

Miami Dolphins (11-6)

Away

Chicago Bears (7-10)

Detroit Lions (12-5)

Minnesota Vikings (7-10)

Los Angeles Rams (10-7)

Seattle Seahawks (9-8)

Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8)

Tennessee Titans (6-11)

Philadelphia Eagles (11-6)

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire