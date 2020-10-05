Packers will face both Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley on MNF





One of the best wide receiver combos in football will play on Monday night against the Green Bay Packers.

Prepare for a heavyweight fight, Jaire Alexander and Kevin King.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley of the Atlanta Falcons will both play against the Green Bay Packers despite being labeled as questionable with injuries.

Jones missed last week with a hamstring injury, while Ridley is dealing with an ankle injury.

Together, Jones and Ridley have 32 receptions, 530 receiving yards and four touchdowns. Ridley ranked second in the NFL with 349 receiving yards after three weeks.

The Packers will counter the duo with Alexander and King, one of the NFL’s best young cornerback duos. Alexander is in the early stages of a potential Pro Bowl season, while King is in a contract year and could use a big performance on a national stage.

Note, Alexander is questionable with hand and knee injuries, potentially complicating the Packers’ plans for covering Jones and Ridley.

The Falcons also have Russell Gage, a young standout in the slot. He’ll be covered mostly by Chandon Sullivan, the Packers’ emerging nickel corner.

The Packers are averaging 40.7 points per game and will face the league’s worst scoring defense, but Monday night could turn into a track meet if the secondary can’t keep Jones and Ridley under wraps.

