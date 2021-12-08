Packers to face Bears rookie QB Justin Fields on Sunday night

Rookie quarterback Justin Fields will get a second shot at facing the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night at Lambeau Field.

Bears coach Matt Nagy told reporters on Wednesday that Fields has been medically cleared and will start this week against the Packers.

Fields, the 11th overall pick in the 2021 draft, injured his ribs on Nov. 21 against the Baltimore Ravens and missed the last two games.

The Packers beat Fields and the Bears at Soldier Field on Oct. 17. The rookie quarterback completed 16 of 27 passes for 174 yards, one touchdown and one interception and also ran four times for 34 yards during the 24-14 defeat.

The Bears have lost six of the last seven games, including five straight games started by Fields. They went 1-1 in the last two games started by veteran Andy Dalton.

In 10 games this season, Fields has thrown four touchdown passes and eight interceptions. He’s completed 58.1 percent of his passes and averaged 6.9 yards per attempt, good for a passer rating of 69.0.

Related