Packers will face Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky on ‘SNF’

An injury situation determined the starting quarterback for the Chicago Bears on Sunday night against the Green Bay Packers.

With Nick Foles listed as doubtful with a hip injury, the Bears will turn to Mitchell Trubisky – who started the first three games of 2020 – as the starting quarterback for a crucial NFC North matchup at Lambeau Field.

Coach Matt Nagy confirmed on Friday that Trubisky will start Sunday night.

Foles was injured late in Chicago’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10. Nagy’s team had a bye in Week 11.

The Bears are 5-5 and have lost four straight games. The third overall pick in the 2017 draft will attempt to snap the skid in primetime against the Packers.

During the first three games, Trubisky completed 59.3 percent of his passes, threw six touchdown passes and three interceptions, and produced a 87.4 passer rating. He was benched in favor of Foles during the Bears’ comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3 and has played only one play since.

Over two games against the Packers last season, Trubisky took eight sacks and threw three interceptions as the Bears scored just 16 total points and lost both games.

Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine said his team got a sense early in the week that Trubisky would start and his gameplan was “geared that way.”

