Packers extend Mason Crosby

Packers kicker Mason Crosby won’t be going anywhere.

Crosby and the Packers agreed to a three-year contract, Crosby’s agent Mike McCartney announced on Twitter.

The Packers drafted Crosby in 2007, and he has been in Green Bay ever since. Crosby had a strong season last year, missing just two field goals and one extra point, and the Packers apparently believe has more good years left in him.

Crosby will turn 36 before this season and would be with the Packers through his age-38 season if he fulfills this contract.

Among players on the current roster, only Aaron Rodgers, who was drafted in 2005, has been with the Packers longer than Crosby.