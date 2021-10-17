Packers extend lead over Bears on Aaron Jones’ impressive TD catch
Aaron Jones that was SILLY. #GoPackGo
📺: #GBvsCHI on FOX
📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/xsJiBDW1Qr
— NFL (@NFL) October 17, 2021
Aaron Jones helped the Green Bay Packers take a 10-point lead over the rival Chicago Bears in the third quarter on Sunday.
The Packers running back caught a short pass from Aaron Rodgers in the red zone, made a tackler miss in the open field and raced into the end zone from 12 yards out to put Green Bay up 17-7 with six minutes left in the third quarter
Jones accounted for 61 yards on the 90-yard scoring drive, including a 28-yard run to get the Packers on the move.
The touchdown catch was Jones’ fourth of the season, setting a new career-high.
Jones has 15 touches accounting for 103 total yards and a touchdown so far on Sunday. His four catches are a team-high, and he has 69 yards rushing.
The Bears took an early 7-0 lead over the Packers, but Matt LaFleur’s team has responded with 17 straight points.
