Packers extend lead over Bears on Aaron Jones’ impressive TD catch

Aaron Jones helped the Green Bay Packers take a 10-point lead over the rival Chicago Bears in the third quarter on Sunday.

The Packers running back caught a short pass from Aaron Rodgers in the red zone, made a tackler miss in the open field and raced into the end zone from 12 yards out to put Green Bay up 17-7 with six minutes left in the third quarter

Jones accounted for 61 yards on the 90-yard scoring drive, including a 28-yard run to get the Packers on the move.

The touchdown catch was Jones’ fourth of the season, setting a new career-high.

Jones has 15 touches accounting for 103 total yards and a touchdown so far on Sunday. His four catches are a team-high, and he has 69 yards rushing.

The Bears took an early 7-0 lead over the Packers, but Matt LaFleur’s team has responded with 17 straight points.

Related