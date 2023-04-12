Packers expressing interest in Stanford QB Tanner McKee

The Green Bay Packers are among the teams that have expressed interest and met with Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee, according to Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network.

McKee (6-6, 231) completed 264 of 462 passes for 2,947 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions over 12 games as the Stanford starter in 2022. The 23-year-old threw 28 touchdown passes and 15 interceptions, rushed for six touchdowns and completed 63.2 percent of his passes over 23 games and 21 starts at the collegiate level.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic ranks McKee as the ninth-best quarterback in the 2023 draft class and a likely Day 3 pick.

McKee did not run the 40-yard dash but did hit 33″ in the vertical leap, cover 9-6 in the broad jump and finish the three-cone drill in 7.22 seconds and the short shuttle in 4.41 seconds at the combine.

McKee is a pro-style passer who stands tall in the pocket and can make every throw, but his lack of mobility and issues under pressure create big hurdles at the next level.

Could McKee be the 2023 version of Brian Brohm, a second-round pick of the Packers during the same season in which Aaron Rodgers took over as the starter? General manager Brian Gutekunst will likely look to the draft to provide options backing up Jordan Love, and McKee is certainly an option if he’s available on Day 3.

