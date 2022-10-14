Packers express concern about Rashan Gary’s toe injury

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur expressed some level of concern over the toe injury suffered by outside linebacker Rashan Gary this week.

The Packers listed Gary on the injury report with a new toe injury on Thursday.

“I don’t know the extent of it, we’ll see if he can go practice today,” LaFleur said Friday. “Definitely a little concerned about that.”

Gary leads the team with 5.0 sacks and 19 pressures through five games. He had a sack in each of the team’s first four games and then had a sack negated by a penalty last week in London.

The Packers will provide an official injury designation for Gary on the final injury report later on Friday.

If Gary can’t go Sunday, the Packers would rely more on backups Jonathan Garvin and Kingsley Enagbare, who have combined for exactly one pressure this season.

“The guy is pretty impactful when he’s out on the grass. He’s definitely a guy we want in there,” LaFleur said. “When he’s not in there, you can definitely feel the effects of that.”

LaFleur did say quarterback Aaron Rodgers “threw the ball really well” on Thursday, so there’s no concern over his playing availability for Sunday. He is unsure if Rodgers will need to wear any protection on the thumb during the game.

