Packers expected to keep free agent CB Rasul Douglas

The Green Bay Packers appear more likely to keep a breakout player from the defensive secondary.

According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, the Packers are expected to retain free agent cornerback Rasul Douglas on a new deal.

Douglas arrived in Green Bay from the Arizona Cardinals practice squad in October of last year. He not only helped stabilize the position after the Packers lost Jaire Alexander but also led the team in interceptions with five, including two pick-sixes.

Signing Douglas was one of the best in-season moves made by an NFL team in 2021.

Douglas played 680 snaps over 12 games. In addition to the five interceptions, he also broke up eight passes while giving up a passer rating of just 44.5, per Pro Football Reference.

Keeping Douglas would give the Packers a trio of quality cornerbacks, including All-Pro Jaire Alexander and standout rookie Eric Stokes.

The Packers said they’d “love” to have him back in 2022.

“Rasul was another great addition to our 2021 team,” GM Brian Gutekunst said at the NFL Scouting Combine. “We’d love to have him back. He’s been in this league for a little while and had some success. What he did for us this year, specifically when we had some injuries to Jaire (Alexander), it just really solidified our football team, especially on defense. Obviously, he had the big splash plays, but he also did stuff on special teams and in the run game that maybe don’t make the headlines. Again, we’d love to have Rasul back.”

If the Packers keep Douglas, there’s an increasingly likely chance All-Pro linebacker De’Vondre Campbell will eventually depart in free agency. He was reportedly the team’s priority, but it’s possible the Packers pivoted quickly to Douglas knowing the market for Campbell, who had an incredible first season in Green Bay in 2021 and likely increased his value into the $10 million per year range.

Douglas doesn’t turn 27 until August. He’s played in 72 games and has 10 career interceptions.

Story continues

List