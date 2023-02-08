Packers expected to hire Cardinals CB coach Greg Williams

#Packers expected to hire #Cardinals corners coach Greg Williams, per league sources. — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) February 8, 2023

The Green Bay Packers appear to have found a replacement for assistant coach Jerry Gray. According to Aaron Wilson, the Packers will hire Arizona Cardinals cornerbacks coach Greg Williams to Matt LaFleur’s staff.

Gray, who left for Atlanta, was the Packers defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator. It’s unclear what position Williams will take over in Green Bay, but it’s safe to assume his job will involve coaching defensive backs.

Williams, 46, spent the last four seasons as the Cardinals cornerbacks coach under defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. The two arrived in Arizona together after Williams spent the 2018 season as Joseph’s defensive backs coach in Denver.

As a player, Williams starred at North Carolina before spending time in the NFL, NFL Europe, the XFL and Arena Football League.

Williams was also the Chargers assistant secondary coach from 2013 to 2015 and the secondary coach of the Indianapolis Colts under Chuck Pagano from 2016 to 2017.

It’s possible Williams will only coach cornerbacks in Green Bay. The Packers have Ryan Downard on staff to coach the safeties.

Expect an official announcement on a finalized coaching staff from the Packers soon.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire