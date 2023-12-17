Packers expected to have Aaron Jones but no AJ Dillon vs Bucs

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones is expected to return to the field on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jones was listed as questionable on the final injury report but intimated following Thursday’s practice that he would be available.

“I’m feeling a lot better. I got to move around today at practice. Making great strides, so I’m going to take it day by day, but I feel I’m confident for Sunday,” said Jones, who has missed the last three games with a knee injury.

Jones also missed time early in the season due to a hamstring injury. He has totaled 245 rushing yards in six games on 66 carries (3.7 yards per carry) and two touchdowns.

But even with Jones back in the lineup, the backfield may still be short-handed. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, AJ Dillon is not expected to play after being listed as questionable with a broken thumb. The Packers elevated running back Kenyan Drake from the practice squad for added security.

If Jones plays, his return comes at an opportune time as Green Bay looks to help their playoff chances against a Buccaneers team also sitting at 6-7 and currently atop the NFC South. However, he would have to face a stingy Tampa Bay defense, allowing just 3.9 yards per carry and 98.8 rush yards per game.

Still, if Jones doesn’t put up big numbers or is on a snap count, his presence alone could provide a solid boost to the offense.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire