Packers expect to exercise fifth-year option on Jaire Alexander

The Packers have a week to decide whether to exercise the fifth-year option on cornerback Jaire Alexander. It doesn’t sound as if they need that long.

Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst said Monday the team expects to pick up the option on Alexander’s rookie deal, Rob Demovsky of ESPN reports.

The only question is whether the Packers can sign Alexander to a long-term extension before they get to 2022.

Alexander, 24, was the 18th overall choice in 2018.

He has played 44 games, starting 42, in three seasons. Alexander has totaled 151 tackles, four interceptions, 41 pass breakups, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in his career.

He made the Pro Bowl for the first time in 2020.

