Packers exercise fifth-year option on All-Pro CB Jaire Alexander

The Packers officially exercised the fifth-year option on Jaire Alexander today. The talented corner is slated to make $13.294 million in 2022. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 30, 2021

A formality is now official.

The Green Bay Packers exercised the fifth-year option on cornerback Jaire Alexander, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

The option is worth just under $13.3 million in 2022. Alexander, 24, will earn a base salary of $2.1 million in 2021.

The 18th overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, Alexander has ascended to the elite tier of NFL cornerbacks over his first three seasons. He was named a second-team All-Pro and first-time Pro Bowler in 2020.

Alexander was the highest-graded cornerback at Pro Football Focus last season.

The option ensures Alexander is under contract with the Packers for at least the next two seasons. The Packers could approach Alexander about a long-term extension at some point before or during the 2022 season.

