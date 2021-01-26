Packers exec has blunt reaction to Aaron Rodgers' future in Green Bay originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers raised a few eyebrows after Sunday's loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship Game when he, unprompted, pondered what his future might hold.

“A lot of guys' futures, they’re uncertain, myself included," Rodgers said. "That's what's sad about it most. Getting this far -- obviously there's going to be an end to it at some point whether we win this game or not. Just the uncertainty is tough and the finality of it all."

Aaron Rodgers after the game: “A lot of guys futures, they’re uncertain, myself included. ... Just gonna have to take some time away and clear my head and kind of see what's going on with everything." pic.twitter.com/3GlzPU9EsZ — Sporting News (@sportingnews) January 25, 2021

Packers CEO Mark Murphy made an appearance Monday on The 5th Quarter Show on WNFL in Green Bay, and he gave an honest reaction to all of the talk surrounding Rodgers' future with the franchise.

“We’re not idiots,” Murphy said. “Aaron Rodgers will be back, he’s our leader.”

Rodgers is the favorite to win the NFL's MVP award after throwing for 4,299 yards with 48 touchdowns and just five interceptions. He led the Packers to a 13-3 record and the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs. They beat the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round before losing to the Bucs.

Despite enjoying a successful season overall, it's easy to understand Rodgers' frustration. This Packers team was awesome and should've reached the Super Bowl. Even though he's still an elite player at 35 years old, nothing is guaranteed moving forward. This could have been Rodgers' last great chance to win a second Super Bowl title.

Story continues

He's now 1-4 in conference championship games, with two of those defeats coming in 2019 and 2020.

The Packers surprisingly used their 2019 first-round pick to draft quarterback Jordan Love instead of addressing a position that could have helped this year's team. If that selection was an offensive lineman or another position of need for the Packers, maybe Sunday's result would've been different.

Love likely will play at some point. Why waste a first-rounder on a QB and not play him? That said, it would be a colossal mistake for the Packers to let Rodgers go. They will have a Super Bowl-caliber team for the next two years if he stays. Those opportunities are too rare to pass up.

New England Patriots fans might've been dreaming about Rodgers coming to Foxboro after hearing his comments Sunday night. Thinking about that scenario probably is a waste of time, especially after Murphy's reaction.