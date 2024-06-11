Packers excuse Xavier McKinney, Jaire Alexander and Keisean Nixon from minicamp

The Green Bay Packers excused veteran defensive backs Xavier McKinney, Jaire Alexander and Keisean Nixon from mandatory minicamp, which began Tuesday and runs through Thursday. Coach Matt LaFleur said all three were allowed to miss minicamp after fulfilling their contractual obligations in terms of attendance during the offseason workout program.

“They were excused. The way I view minicamp, it’s an extension of OTAs,” LaFleur said Tuesday. “Those are three guys who have workout bonuses in their contracts. They fulfilled their requirements and did a really good job, and actually exceeded what they could have done.”

Most veteran contracts in Green Bay include some type of workout bonus tied to attendance during the offseason workout program. The Packers have enjoyed near perfect attendance from the roster during the program this offseason.

While mincamp is deemed as mandatory, all three defensive backs hit their attendance marks during OTAs and were given the week off by LaFleur.

Alexander will earn $700,000 in a workout bonus. McKinney will earn $400,000, while Nixon will earn $200,000.

All three are expected starters in Jeff Hafley’s new defense; Alexander as a perimeter corner, McKinney as a safety and Nixon as a slot corner.

At practice Tuesday, Carrington Valentine and rookie Javon Bullard were on the field more with the first-team defense.

