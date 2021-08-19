The Packers have canceled their Packers Everywhere Pep Rally, which was scheduled for New Orleans the day before the season opener against the Saints. The team announced the cancelation decision Thursday, citing “the continued surge in COVID cases and hospitalizations in Louisiana.”

The Packers have scheduled pep rallies for later this season in San Francisco and Kansas City, and those remain a go for now.

“While the conditions of the pandemic continue to evolve in different areas of the country, the Packers are monitoring the situation as each rally approaches and will comply with any local government regulations or venue rules,” the team said in a statement.

Packers Everywhere, through its website packerseverywhere.com, enables Packers fans to find official Packers establishments around the world to watch games with fellow fans.

The Packers’ cancelation is just another sign that COVID-19 is not going away for the 2021 football season.

Packers Everywhere Pep Rally in New Orleans canceled over COVID concerns originally appeared on Pro Football Talk