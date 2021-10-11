Packers evaluating latest shoulder injury for CB Kevin King

The Green Bay Packers aren’t yet sure the severity of the shoulder injury that knocked cornerback Kevin King out of Sunday’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Coach Matt LaFleur said the team is still evaluating the injury.

“He’s doing alright. We’re still evaluating that. I’ll have more information for you on Wednesday,” LaFleur said.

LaFleur confirmed the injury happened well before King made an awkward tackle on a leaping Tyler Boyd in the second half. He left after the play and didn’t return.

“That was the final straw, if you will,” LaFleur said.

King, who had just returned from missing two games with a concussion, allowed three catches for just 17 yards into his coverage on Sunday. He also made two impressive tackles while triggering downhill on short passes.

The performance was even more impressive considering King was dealing with the injury for part of the game.

“He was playing a lot of that game with basically one arm. I thought he competed well, and played really, really well,” LaFleur said.

King had a history of shoulder injuries coming out of Washington, and he’s dealt with shoulder issues at times during his NFL career. It’s unclear if this latest injury is at all related to his previous injuries.

“It’s unfortunate that that happened,” LaFleur said.

The injury comes at a tough time. The Packers are already dealing with a potentially significant shoulder to cornerback Jaire Alexander. If King is hurt and can’t play moving forward, the Packers would likely have to lean on Issac Yiadom and newcomer Rasul Douglas at cornerback.

“Any time you’re losing starters, that’s never fun, but it is next man up, and we’re fortunate we’ve got other guys that we feel really, really confident in, and they’ll have to prove us right,” LaFleur said.

List