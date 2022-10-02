Packers escape Patriots in overtime on Mason Crosby game-winning field goal

The Green Bay Packers escaped a crushing home defeat against a third-string quarterback when veteran kicker Mason Crosby drilled a 31-yard game-winning field goal in overtime that sent the upset-minded New England Patriots back home with a 27-24 loss at Lambeau Field.

The Packers took leads of 7-3 and 14-10 in the first half but had to scratch and claw their way to overtime in the second half. Twice, the Patriots scored touchdowns to take the lead in third and fourth quarters, but the Packers got a 13-yard touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers to Romeo Doubs and then made enough stops late in the contest to give Rodgers a chance to drive down the field for the game-winning kick with no time left in overtime.

Rodgers threw a back-breaking pick-six late in the first half but finished with 21 completions for 251 yards and two touchdowns. The Packers rushed for 199 yards, including 110 from Aaron Jones. Allen Lazard, Romeo Doubs and Randall Cobb combined for 14 catches for 205 yards, and the defense delivered four sacks and eight third-down stops.

On the final drive in overtime, Rodgers hit Lazard for 22 yards, Cobb for 11 yards and Doubs on back-to-back plays for 17 total yards to set up Crosby’s kick.

Here’s the game-winner:

The Packers are now 3-1 after four games. Matt LaFleur’s team will prep for a long trip to London to play the New York Giants in Week 5.

