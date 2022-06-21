Packers entering free agency following 2022 season
The Green Bay Packers currently have 12 players with expiring contracts or contracts that void following the 2022 season, including safety Adrian Amos, offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins, kicker Mason Crosby, receivers Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard and tight end Robert Tonyan.
The Packers are operating year-by-year alongside quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who returned to Green Bay on a new deal but isn’t committed to playing past the 2022 season. General manager Brian Gutekunst will likely base many future roster decisions on whether or not Rodgers is back for 2023.
Here’s a look ahead at the players on the Packers’ current 90-man roster that are scheduled to be free agents following the 2022 season, via Over the Cap:
S Adrian Amos (void)
WR Allen Lazard (unrestricted)
DL Jarran Reed (void)
DL Dean Lowry (void)
OL Elgton Jenkins (unrestricted)
TE Marcedes Lewis (void)
K Mason Crosby (void)
WR Sammy Watkins (unrestricted)
WR Randall Cobb (void)
TE Robert Tonyan (void)
CB Keisean Nixon (unrestricted)
LB Ty Summers (unrestricted)
Restricted free agents (7)
OT Yosh Nijman
LB Krys Barnes
WR Juwann Winfree
TE Tyler Davis
WR Malik Taylor
C Jake Hanson
OLB Randy Ramsey
Exclusive rights free agents (19)
LS Steven Wirtell
TE Dominique Dafney
OLB Tipa Galeai
OLB Ladarius Hamilton
RB Patrick Taylor
DL Jack Heflin
OL Cole Van Lanen
OL Michal Menet
S Innis Gaines
TE Eli Wolf
LB Ray Wilborn
OLB Kobe Jones
DL Chris Slayton
TE Alize Mack
QB Danny Etling
CB Kabion Ento
S Shawn Davis
CB Kiondre Thomas
CB Rico Gafford
