Packers entering free agency following 2022 season

The Green Bay Packers currently have 12 players with expiring contracts or contracts that void following the 2022 season, including safety Adrian Amos, offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins, kicker Mason Crosby, receivers Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard and tight end Robert Tonyan.

The Packers are operating year-by-year alongside quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who returned to Green Bay on a new deal but isn’t committed to playing past the 2022 season. General manager Brian Gutekunst will likely base many future roster decisions on whether or not Rodgers is back for 2023.

Here’s a look ahead at the players on the Packers’ current 90-man roster that are scheduled to be free agents following the 2022 season, via Over the Cap:

S Adrian Amos (void)

WR Allen Lazard (unrestricted)

DL Jarran Reed (void)

DL Dean Lowry (void)

OL Elgton Jenkins (unrestricted)

TE Marcedes Lewis (void)

K Mason Crosby (void)

WR Sammy Watkins (unrestricted)

WR Randall Cobb (void)

TE Robert Tonyan (void)

CB Keisean Nixon (unrestricted)

LB Ty Summers (unrestricted)

Restricted free agents (7)

OT Yosh Nijman

LB Krys Barnes

WR Juwann Winfree

TE Tyler Davis

WR Malik Taylor

C Jake Hanson

OLB Randy Ramsey

Exclusive rights free agents (19)

LS Steven Wirtell

TE Dominique Dafney

OLB Tipa Galeai

OLB Ladarius Hamilton

RB Patrick Taylor

DL Jack Heflin

OL Cole Van Lanen

OL Michal Menet

S Innis Gaines

TE Eli Wolf

LB Ray Wilborn

OLB Kobe Jones

DL Chris Slayton

TE Alize Mack

QB Danny Etling

CB Kabion Ento

S Shawn Davis

CB Kiondre Thomas

CB Rico Gafford

