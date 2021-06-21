Packers entering free agency following 2021 season

The Green Bay Packers did a terrific job retaining much of the roster during the 2021 offseason, using clever salary cap tricks to create space and re-sign many of the team’s free agents.

A similar struggle awaits in the early months of 2022 following the 2021 season.

The Packers will have several free agents to consider, including All-Pro receiver Davante Adams, and more big decisions to make.

Here’s a look ahead at the players on the Packers’ current 90-man roster that are scheduled to be free agents following the 2021 season, via Over the Cap:

WR Davante Adams (unrestricted)

CB Kevin King (void)

TE Robert Tonyan (void)

CB Chandon Sullivan (unrestricted)

OL Lucas Patrick (unrestricted)

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (unrestricted)

WR Allen Lazard (restricted)

LB De'Vondre Campbell (void)

DL Tyler Lancaster (unrestricted)

P JK Scott (unrestricted)

S Will Redmond (unrestricted)

WR Equanimeous St. Brown (unrestricted)

LS Hunter Bradley (unrestricted)

WR Devin Funchess (unrestricted)

CB Josh Jackson (unrestricted)

LB Oren Burks (unrestricted)

QB Blake Bortles (unrestricted)

OL Ben Braden (restricted)

TE Bronson Kaufusi (restricted)

TE Isaac Nauta (restricted)

Exclusive rights free agents

LB Krys Barnes OLB Randy Ramsey WR Malik Taylor QB Kurt Benkert RB Dexter Williams LB De'Jon Harris QB Jake Dolegala P Ryan Winslow DL Willington Previlon OLB Delontae Scott OL Zack Johnson C Jake Hanson CB Kabion Ento WR DeAndre Thompkins LB Ray Wilborn WR Reggie Begelton WR Juwann Winfree OLB Tipa Galeai OT Yosh Nijman S Henry Black TE Dominique Dafney CB Stanford Samuels

