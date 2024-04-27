Packers entering Day 3 of 2024 draft with 8 more picks

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst traded down in the second round and added two more picks to his total entering Day 3 of the 2024 NFL draft. He’ll have eight more picks going into Saturday after picking offensive lineman Jordan Morgan, linebacker Edgerrin Cooper, safety Javon Bullard, running back MarShawn Lloyd and linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper during the first three rounds.

Gutekunst wouldn’t rule out trading up on Day 3 or trading to acquire 2025 draft capital. He’s also comfortable staying put and adding eight more draft picks to continue fostering competition and growth within his roster.

Here’s the list of picks for the Packers entering Day 3:

4th round, No. 126 overall

5th round, No. 168 overall (from NO)

5th round, No. 169 overall

6th round, No. 190 overall (from NO)

6th round, No. 202 overall

6th round, No. 219 overall

7th round, No. 245 overall

7th round, No. 255 overall

Gutekunst traded down four spots in the second round — going from No. 41 to No. 45 — and acquired a fifth- and sixth-round pick from the New Orleans Saints.

The Packers crossed off big needs along the offensive line and at linebacker and safety during the first two days. Which positions could Gutekunst target on Day 3? The Packers might need more depth along the offensive line and at cornerback and safety, and don’t rule out Gutekunst adding more competition at quarterback, receiver and defensive line.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire