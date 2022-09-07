Packers entering 2022 season as trendy Super Bowl pick

The Green Bay Packers might look a little different – especially on offense – to open the fourth season under Matt LaFleur, but Aaron Rodgers and a potentially elite defense have those in Titletown positioned as a trendy Super Bowl pick entering the 2022 season.

In fact, in the minds of national writers covering the NFL, the Packers look like the favorite in the NFC.

The entire seven-person staff at USA TODAY picked the Packers to win the NFC North, and three of the seven had the Packers going to the Super Bowl as the NFC rep. Nate Davis has the Packers winning it all.

At SI.com’s MMQB, seven of the eight writers predicted the Packers would win the NFC and play in the Super Bowl; three of the seven had LaFleur’s team winning it all.

Peter King of NBC Sports picked the Bills to beat the Packers in the Super Bowl.

At The Ringer, all but one prognosticator picked the Packers to win the NFC North, and three believe the Packers will get to the Super Bowl – with one taking Green Bay to win it.

John Breech of CBS Sports has the Packers losing to the Broncos in the Super Bowl.

It appears Wednesday is “prediction” day across the NFL media landscape, so I’ll add more to this as the predictions trickle in. But it’s increasingly clear: No one is overlooking the Packers because they lost Davante Adams. In fact, it’s quite the opposite. There is supreme confidence in Rodgers and LaFleur to direct the offense, and just about everyone is excited about what the Packers have built on defense. Green Bay isn’t just a trendy Super Bowl pick, it’s one of the few title favorites entering 2022.

The same can probably be said about most Packers teams of the last 10-15 years. Is this the year the pre-season predictions finally turn out true?

