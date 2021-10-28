Packers will end 92-year radio relationship with WTMJ
Since 1929, Packers games have been broadcast in Milwaukee by WTMJ radio. This will be the last year of that arrangement.
According to the Green Bay Press-Gazette, Packers games will move from WTMJ to WNRW-FM for 2022.
WNRW, owned by iHeart Media, adopted a sports format in 2018. It will definitely have a major sports property next season.
It’s an amazing degree of longevity, a 92-year relationship between team and radio station. But that’s where it will end.
