Packers will give Elgton Jenkins the full week to see if he can play on injured ankle

The absence of David Bakhtiari in the lineup forced the Packers to kick Elgton Jenkins from left guard to left tackle to open the regular season, but they may need to shuffle the deck again this week.

Jenkins did not practice on Wednesday because of an ankle injury he suffered in Monday’s win over the Lions. Jenkins was able to play through the injury in that game and head coach Matt LaFleur said Jenkins is going to have every opportunity to show that he can do the same against the 49ers this weekend.

“We’re going to give him the full week to prove he can play,” LaFleur said, via Jason Wilde of the Wisconsin State Journal. “If he can go out there and feel confident playing on it, then we’ll let him go.”

LaFleur said the team has a couple of options if Jenkins can’t play. One would be to move Billy Turner from right tackle to left and another would be to start Yosh Nijman, but they’d prefer to keep the status quo up front if possible.

