Packers elevating DB Henry Black from practice squad

For the second week in a row, the Green Bay Packers are elevating a rookie defensive back from the practice squad.

Ahead of Sunday’s visit from the Minnesota Vikings, the Packers brought up rookie safety Henry Black, who had a pair of tackles and a forced fumble against the Houston Texans last week.

The Packers have both Darnell Savage and Raven Greene on the injury report with questionable designations for Sunday, necessitating the need for more depth in the secondary.

Each player can be elevated from the practice squad twice in a season, meaning the Packers – after Sunday – would need to sign Black to the active roster to play him again.

Black’s forced fumble against the Texans ended the game after Houston recovered an onside kick late in the fourth quarter. Black was actually the defense’s highest-graded player at Pro Football Focus, although he played just six snaps.

Black is an undrafted free agent from Baylor. He didn’t make the team coming out of training camp but has been on the practice squad all year.

Related

Packers Wire staff predictions: Week 8 vs. Vikings Packers injury report: 7 questionable vs. Vikings, including Mason Crosby, David Bakhtiari Packers CB Josh Jackson, now 'more comfortable,' to make another start for Kevin King

List