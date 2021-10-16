Packers elevate WR Juwann Winfree from practice squad to gameday roster for Week 6

The Green Bay Packers will get some extra help on offense and possibly on special teams from the practice squad in Week 6.

The team elevated wide receiver Juwann Winfree from the practice squad to the gameday roster for Sunday’s showdown with the Chicago Bears.

The Packers needed depth at receiver with Marquez Valdes-Scantling on injured reserve for at least one more game and Malik Taylor now on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Teams can elevate a player from the practice squad two times in a season, but Winfree is a COVID-19 replacement for Taylor, meaning he’ll still have two more elevations available for 2021.

Winfree, who arrived in Green Bay on the practice squad in October of last year, enjoyed a standout performance during the offseason workout program and was impressing early on in training camp. However, he was injured early on at camp and missed all three preseason games, but the Packers still kept him around on the practice squad, where he’s remained all season.

Winfree will get a chance to contribute on Sunday, especially on special teams. Taylor is one of the team’s most-used players on special teams.

Last season, the Packers elevated Winfree from the practice squad twice. He played eight snaps on offense and 14 on special teams but did not receive a target or record any other statistic.

