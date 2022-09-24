Packers elevate WR Juwann Winfree from practice squad for Week 3

For the second time this season, the Green Bay Packers elevated wide receiver Juwann Winfree from the practice squad to the gameday roster. The move was announced on Saturday, making Winfree available for Matt LaFleur and the Packers for Sunday’s showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Winfree was previously elevated to the gameday roster for Week 1, when he played nine snaps and made one catch for 17 yards in the Packers’ loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

The Packers need the extra depth at receiver entering Sunday. Sammy Watkins (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve, and Randall Cobb (illness) and Christian Watson (hamstring) are both questionable to play.

If Cobb and Watson don’t play, the Packers will be down to Allen Lazard, Romeo Doubs, Samori Toure and Amari Rodgers at receiver. Toure has been inactive each of the first two weeks, while Rodgers – the team’s primary returner – has played just one snap from scrimmage in two games.

Winfree has earned the trust of Aaron Rodgers and would be capable of playing snaps on offense and special teams in a pinch on Sunday in Tampa Bay.

Last season, Winfree played in seven games, catching eight of 13 targets for 58 yards. He created five first downs but also fumbled twice.

All teams are allowed to elevate up to two players from the practice squad each week. An individual player can only be elevated from the practice squad three times per season, so Winfree will be down to only one more elevation following Week 3. On Monday, he will revert back to the practice squad.

Related

Packers sign RB Patrick Taylor from practice squad to 53-man roster Packers place WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring) on injured reserve Packers Wire staff predictions: Week 3 vs. Buccaneers

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire