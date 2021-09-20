Packers elevate WR Equanimeous St. Brown from practice squad for Week 2

Zach Kruse
·1 min read
The primetime battle of the St. Browns is on at Lambeau Field.

The Green Bay Packers elevated receiver Equanimeous St. Brown from the practice squad for Week 2, meaning he’ll be active to face his younger brother, Amon-Ra St. Brown, a rookie receiver for the Detroit Lions.

St. Brown, a sixth-round pick of the Packers in 2018, returned to Green Bay on the practice squad to start 2021 after playing in 24 games over his first three NFL seasons.

It’s unclear if the Packers just want another receiver type available for Monday night or if there is an unknown injury situation. The team already carries six receivers on the 53-man roster, and all six were active in Week 1.

Teams are able to elevate up to two players from the practice squad to the gameday roster each week, and individual players are only able to be elevated twice in a season.

St. Brown was injured for much of training camp and didn’t play during the preseason.

Last season, St. Brown caught one pass for 15 yards in his only appearance against the Lions in Week 14. He finished the season with seven catches for 117 yards and a touchdown.

