Packers elevate RB Patrick Taylor from practice squad for Week 2

The Green Bay Packers elevated just one player from the practice squad ahead of the team’s Week 2 showdown with the Chicago Bears. On Saturday, running back Patrick Taylor was elevated to the gameday roster.

Could Taylor’s elevation suggest the Packers are planning to give more touches to Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon on Sunday night?

Taylor will be the No. 3 running back on the gameday roster. The Packers currently only have Jones and Dillon on the 53-man roster.

In Week 1, the Packers gave Jones eight touches and Dillon 15, but the 23 combined touches probably aren’t enough. Having Taylor on the gameday roster could protect against any kind of overuse if Jones and Dillon are getting the football a bunch on Sunday night.

During the preseason, Taylor rushed 18 times for 71 yards and caught three passes for 17 yards over three games. He forced two missed tackles and had one run over 10 yards.

Taylor and rookie Tyler Goodson are the two running backs on the practice squad. Taylor is more experienced, more versatile (in terms of pass protection) and more capable of special teams, likely giving him the early-season edge over Goodson.

The Packers didn’t elevate a wide receiver from the practice squad, possibly signaling that Allen Lazard (ankle) will be ready to play on Sunday night.

All teams are allowed to elevate up to two players from the practice squad each week. An individual player can only be elevated from the practice squad three times per season, so Taylor will be down to only two more elevations following Week 2. On Monday, he will revert back to the practice squad.

