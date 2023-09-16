Packers elevate RB Patrick Taylor, DB Innis Gaines from practice squad for Week 2 vs. Falcons

The Green Bay Packers elevated running back Patrick Taylor and defensive back Innis Gaines from the practice squad to the gameday roster for Week 2. The move was announced Saturday, making Taylor and Gaines available for Matt LaFleur and the Packers for Sunday’s showdown with the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

The elevation is the second of up to three for both players. Taylor and Gaines were both brought up from the practice squad for the season opener against the Bears.

Taylor played seven snaps on offense, rushing five times for 22 yards (also played nine snaps on special teams), while Gaines was on the field for 19 special teams snaps, tied for the third-most on the Packers roster in Week 1.

The Packers may need Taylor to play more snaps at running back if Aaron Jones, who is questionable, can’t go. He and Emanuel Wilson would be the backups behind A.J. Dillon. Gaines appears to be a core special teamer for Rich Bisaccia; the versatile defensive back played snaps on kickoff return, kickoff coverage, punt return and punt coverage. Gaines had one tackle but committed a penalty and missed a tackle against the Bears.

As was the case last week, the Packers did not elevate a wide receiver from the practice squad despite Christian Watson’s uncertain playing status.

All teams are allowed to elevate up to two players from the practice squad each week. An individual player can only be elevated from the practice squad three times per season, so Taylor and Gaines now have only one more elevation available this season. On Monday, both will revert back to the practice squad.

Elevations by week

Week 1: RB Patrick Taylor, DB Innis Gaines

Week 2: RB Patrick Taylor, DB Innis Gaines

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire