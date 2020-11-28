Packers elevate RB, LB from practice squad for Week 12

The Green Bay Packers elevated a pair of players from the practice squad for Week 12 against the Chicago Bears.

Running back Mike Weber and linebacker De’Jon Harris were both elevated to the gameday roster for Sunday night.

Weber was also elevated from the practice squad for last week’s trip to Indianapolis. He’ll add depth behind Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams with Tyler Ervin questionable and A.J. Dillon still on the COVID-19 reserve list.

This is also the second elevation for Harris, who could play special teams.

Both players will revert back to the practice squad on Monday.

If the Packers want to play either player in the future, they’ll need to be activated to the 53-man roster.