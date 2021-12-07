Packers elevate QB Kurt Benkert, sign QB Danny Etling to practice squad

With Jordan Love on the COVID-19 reserve list, the Green Bay Packers made a pair of moves at quarterback behind starter Aaron Rodgers.

The team elevated Kurt Benkert from the practice squad to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement and signed Danny Etling to the practice squad.

Benkert’s elevation provides the Packers with a suitable backup quarterback option should Love not return to the roster before Sunday’s showdown with the Chicago Bears. And with Rodgers still nursing a fractured left pinky toe and unlikely to practice this week, Etling gives the Packers another arm to work with over practices on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Benkert has been with the Packers since May and has remained on the practice squad all season. He is the best option to be the backup quarterback on Sunday if Love isn’t activated.

Etling was a seventh-round pick of the New England Patriots in 2018. He has spent time with five different teams in the NFL, including a stint with the Minnesota Vikings earlier this season.

The Packers could have brought back veteran Blake Bortles as an emergency option for the third time but instead decided to give Etling a chance on the practice squad.

Rodgers, Love and Benkert have all spent time on the COVID-19 reserve list this season.

