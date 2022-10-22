Packers elevate OLB La’Darius Hamilton from practice squad to gameday roster for Week 7

The Green Bay Packers elevated outside linebacker La’Darius Hamilton from the practice squad to the gameday roster for Week 7. The move was announced Saturday, making Hamilton available for Matt LaFleur and the Packers for Sunday’s showdown with the Washington Commanders.

The Packers will now have five outside linebackers available for Sunday: Hamilton, Rashan Gary, Preston Smith, Jonathan Garvin and rookie Kingsley Enagbare. While Gary is dealing with a toe injury, Hamilton’s elevation could be based primarily on contributions to the special teams.

Hamilton (6-2, 260) played in five games for the Packers last season. He was on the field for 64 snaps on defense (three pressures, two stops) and six more on special teams.

This is Hamilton’s first elevation of the 2022 season.

The Packers did not elevate a receiver from the practice squad after activating Sammy Watkins from injured reserve. Juwann Winfree has been elevated three times and is out of available elevations, but Travis Fulgham was an option if the Packers felt they needed extra depth at receiver.

With Tipa Galeai on injured reserve, defensive coordinator Joe Barry and special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia clearly wanted more help at edge rusher.

All teams are allowed to elevate up to two players from the practice squad each week. An individual player can only be elevated from the practice squad three times per season, so Hamilton now has only two more elevations available this season. On Monday, he will revert back to the practice squad.

Elevations by week

Week 1: WR Juwann Winfree, S Micah Abernathy

Week 2: RB Patrick Taylor

Week 3: WR Juwann Winfree

Week 4: CB Kiondre Thomas

Week 5: None

Week 6: WR Juwann Winfree

Week 7: OLB La’Darius Hamilton

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire