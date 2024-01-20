Packers elevate OLB Keshawn Banks from practice squad for divisional round vs. 49ers

The Green Bay Packers elevated outside linebacker Keshawn Banks from the practice squad to the gameday roster for the NFC Divisional Round. The move was announced Saturday afternoon, making Long available for Matt LaFleur and the Packers for Saturday night’s showdown with the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium.

Banks, an undrafted rookie out of San Diego State, is being elevated for the first time this season. The move is an obvious answer to Kingsley Enagbare’s season-ending knee injury, providing the Packers with additional depth at edge rusher and a potential replacement for Enagbare on special teams.

Banks played in 59 career games at San Diego State. He produced 42 tackles for loss and 13.0 sacks. During the 2023 preseason, Banks finished with five tackles, two pressures and one batted pass over 72 snaps across three games. He has spent the entire season on the Packers practice squad.

The Packers did not elevate cornerback David Long Jr., suggesting the team thinks Jaire Alexander (ankle, questionable) will play Saturday night. Long was elevated last week when Alexander was a true game-time decision.

The Packers had only four players with status designations on the final injury report: Alexander, running back A.J. Dillon, linebacker Isaiah McDuffie and punter Daniel Whelan. All four are questionable.

Although the Packers signed punter Pat O’Donnell to the practice squad on Saturday, he was not immediately elevated to the gameday roster — suggesting Whelan is good to go for Saturday night.

All teams are allowed to elevate up to two players from the practice squad each week. An individual player can only be elevated from the practice squad three times per season, so Banks has two elevations remaining. On Monday, Banks will revert back to the practice squad.

The Packers elevated at least one player during 16 of their 19 games this season. Banks represents the 24th time a player has been elevated from the practice squad by the Packers this season.

Elevations by week

Week 1: RB Patrick Taylor, DB Innis Gaines

Week 2: RB Patrick Taylor, DB Innis Gaines

Week 3: RB Patrick Taylor, CB Corey Ballentine

Week 4: CB Corey Ballentine, CB Kiondre Thomas

Week 5: CB Corey Ballentine

Week 7: None

Week 8: None

Week 9: DB Innis Gaines

Week 10: None

Week 11: S Benny Sapp III

Week 12: S Benny Sapp III, FB Henry Pearson

Week 13: RB James Robinson, FB Henry Pearson

Week 14: RB Kenyan Drake

Week 15: RB Kenyan Drake, WR Bo Melton

Week 16: WR Bo Melton, S Benny Sapp III

Week 17: WR Bo Melton

Week 18: WR Grant DuBose

WC: CB David Long Jr.

DV: OLB Keshawn Banks

