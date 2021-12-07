Packers elevate Kurt Benkert from practice squad

Jordan Love is out for the near future after being placed on the COVID-19 reserve list Monday and the Packers made a move Tuesday to give themselves a backup to Aaron Rodgers on the active roster.

The team announced that they have elevated Kurt Benkert from the practice squad. They also signed Danny Etling to the practice squad.

Benkert is likely to get a fair amount of work in practice this week. Rodgers said his injured toe is improving, but he hasn’t practiced much in recent weeks and it doesn’t sound like he’s going to be practicing fully this week either.

Benkert has never appeared in a regular season game and the Packers will hope that only changes if he’s taking knees at the end of a blowout win.

