Packers elevate Kenyan Drake for Monday's game

The Packers will have Kenyan Drake available for Monday's game against the Giants.

Green Bay has elevated Drake from the practice squad to the active roster, the team announced.

Drake signed with the Packers' practice squad last week. He appeared in two games for Baltimore earlier this season, catching two passes for 31 yards. He then spent time with the Browns’ practice squad, though he never appeared in a game.

In 12 games for Baltimore last season, Drake rushed for 482 yards with four TDs and caught 17 passes for 89 yards with a touchdown.

With Aaron Jones not expected to play due to a knee injury, Drake is set to provide some depth for Green Bay at running back.