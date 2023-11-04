Packers elevate S Innis Gaines from practice squad for Week 9 vs. Rams

The Green Bay Packers elevated safety Innis Gaines from the practice squad to the gameday roster for Week 9. The move was announced Saturday, making Gaines available for Matt LaFleur and the Packers for Sunday’s showdown with the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field.

Gaines has been elevated from the practice squad three times in 2023. After Sunday, he would need to be signed to the 53-man roster to play for the Packers again this season.

The Packers are thin at safety with Darnell Savage on injured reserve and Rudy Ford — who is questionable to play Sunday — battling a calf injury. While veteran Jonathan Owens is an expected starter vs. the Rams, Anthony Johnson Jr. is an inexperienced rookie learning how to play safety and Dallin Leavitt and Zayne Anderson are mostly special teamers.

Gaines’ biggest contribution will likely come on special teams, but he does have experience playing in the slot in dime package personnel groups.

Gaines, an undrafted free agent out of TCU, played five defensive snaps and 19 special teams in Week 1 vs. the Chicago Bears and 16 special teams snaps in Week 2 vs. the Atlanta Falcons.

Gaines is the third Packers player to be elevated three times this season, joining Patrick Taylor, who is now in New England, and Corey Ballentine, who was signed to the 53-man roster.

All teams are allowed to elevate up to two players from the practice squad each week. An individual player can only be elevated from the practice squad three times per season, so Gaines is now out of elevations. On Monday, Gaines will revert back to the practice squad.

Elevations by week

Week 1: RB Patrick Taylor, DB Innis Gaines

Week 2: RB Patrick Taylor, DB Innis Gaines

Week 3: RB Patrick Taylor, CB Corey Ballentine

Week 4: CB Corey Ballentine, CB Kiondre Thomas

Week 5: CB Corey Ballentine

Week 7: None

Week 8: None

Week 9: DB Innis Gaines

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire