Packers elevate S Innis Gaines, OLB Kobe Jones from practice squad to gameday roster for Week 8

The Green Bay Packers elevated safety Innis Gaines and outside linebacker Kobe Jones from the practice squad to the gameday roster for Week 8. The move was announced Saturday, making Gaines and Jones available for Matt LaFleur and the Packers for Sunday’s showdown with the Buffalo Bills.

This is the first time the Packers have used both available elevations from the practice squad since Week 1.

Gaines and Jones will both be expected to contribute on special teams, while Jones could play meaningful snaps as a backup edge rusher. Last week, La’Darius Hamilton was elevated to the gameday roster and ended up playing 14 snaps on defense and another 11 on special teams.

This is the first elevation of the 2022 season for both Gaines and Jones.

While Rashan Gary is questionable because of a concussion, he practiced in full on Friday and all indications point to him playing Sunday. Jones is an obvious safeguard against Gary’s availability.

Also, Tipa Galeai remains on injured reserve, so the Packers need the body type of an edge rusher on special teams.

The Packers did not elevate a receiver from the practice squad or sign Juwann Winfree, possibly suggesting that rookie Christian Watson will be available to play on Sunday night as well. He is currently questionable after missing the last two games with a hamstring injury.

Jones would make his NFL debut if he plays on Sunday. Gaines, an undrafted free agent from TCU, played in one game for the Packers last season, producing one tackle over five special teams snaps.

All teams are allowed to elevate up to two players from the practice squad each week. An individual player can only be elevated from the practice squad three times per season, so both Gaines and Jones now have only two more elevations available this season. On Monday, both will revert back to the practice squad.

Elevations by week

Week 1: WR Juwann Winfree, S Micah Abernathy

Week 2: RB Patrick Taylor

Week 3: WR Juwann Winfree

Week 4: CB Kiondre Thomas

Week 5: None

Week 6: WR Juwann Winfree

Week 7: OLB La’Darius Hamilton

Week 8: S Innis Gaines, OLB Kobe Jones

