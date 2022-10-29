The Packers face an uphill battle on Sunday night in Buffalo. They’ve elevated a couple of practice-squad players for potential assistance.

On Saturday, Green Bay promoted safety Innis Gaines and linebacker Kobe Jones from the practice squad.

Jones could be a potential game-day replacement for Rashan Gary, who is questionable with a concussion.

Cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles has been ruled out for the game, with an ankle injury. The other questionable players are tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), receiver Christian Watson (hamstring), and guard Elgton Jenkins (knee).

Green Bay faces the Bills on NBC. It’s the first time in quarterback Aaron Rodgers‘s career that the Packers are double-digit underdogs.

Packers elevate Innis Gaines, Kobe Jones originally appeared on Pro Football Talk