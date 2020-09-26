Packers elevate DL Billy Winn from practice squad for Week 3

With Kenny Clark listed as questionable, the Green Bay Packers elevated a veteran defensive lineman from the practice squad ahead of Sunday’s meeting with the New Orleans Saints.

The Packers are bringing up Billy Winn, who was signed to the practice squad on Sept. 16, for Week 3.

The Packers will play Alvin Kamara and the Saints on Sunday night and need help along the defensive line, especially if Clark, who is dealing with a groin injury, can’t play.

Winn has played in 68 career games with 23 starts, but he hasn’t played in a regular-season game since 2016. He suffered season-ending injuries during both the 2017 and 2019 seasons.

Winn played for Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine in Cleveland in 2014.

Considering Winn was elevated for Week 3, expect the veteran defensive lineman to be active for Sunday night against the Saints.

