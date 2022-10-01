Packers elevate CB Kiondre Thomas from practice squad to gameday roster for Week 4

The Green Bay Packers elevated cornerback Kiondre Thomas from the practice squad to the gameday roster for Week 4. The move was announced Saturday, making Thomas available for Matt LaFleur and the Packers for Sunday’s showdown with the New England Patriots.

Elevating Thomas gives the Packers extra depth at cornerback, where starter Jaire Alexander is questionable with a groin injury and only four other players are available on 53-man roster (Rasul Douglas, Eric Stokes, Keisean Nixon, Shemar Jean-Charles).

Thomas, an undrafted free agent out of Kansas State, signed with the Packers in January after playing in four games with the Los Angeles Chargers last season.

This preseason, Thomas played 121 snaps on defense and 30 on special teams. He allowed one completion on seven targets and tallied three special teams tackles. PFF graded Thomas as the Packers’ fifth-highest graded defensive player.

The Packers may need Thomas to play snaps on special teams if Nixon and Jean-Charles are getting snaps on defense.

All teams are allowed to elevate up to two players from the practice squad each week. An individual player can only be elevated from the practice squad three times per season, so Thomas will be down to only two more elevations following Week 4. On Monday, he will revert back to the practice squad.

Elevations by week

Week 1: WR Juwann Winfree, S Micah Abernathy

Week 2: RB Patrick Taylor

Week 3: WR Juwann Winfree

Week 4: CB Kiondre Thomas

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire