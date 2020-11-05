Packers elevate 4 players from practice squad for ‘TNF’ vs. 49ers

The Green Bay Packers are getting some help from the practice squad for Thursday night’s showdown with the San Francisco 49ers.

The team announced the elevation of four players from the practice squad: safety Henry Black, cornerback Stanford Samuels, running back Dexter Williams and offensive lineman Ben Braden.

The Packers designed Black, Samuels and Williams as COVID-19 replacements. The team has three players on the COVID-19 reserve list: running backs A.J. Dillon and Jamaal Williams and linebacker Kamal Martin.

Braden is a standard elevation from the practice squad. Teams are allowed to elevate a player twice in a season.

Black and Samuels will help a secondary that won’t have Kevin King, Will Redmond or Vernon Scott on Thursday night. Williams provides much-needed help at running back. In fact, Williams could play a big role against the 49ers, especially if Aaron Jones (questionable) doesn’t play or is limited.

Braden is insurance along the offensive line where David Bakhtiari and Rick Wagner are both questionable.

The Packers did not activate receiver Allen Lazard or linebacker Christian Kirksey from injured reserve, so neither will play Thursday night.

