Packers edge rusher Rashan Gary will play vs. Bills on SNF

The Green Bay Packers will have their best defensive player available for Sunday night against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

Per Bill Huber of SI.com, outside linebacker Rashan Gary cleared the league’s concussion protocol and will play against the Bills in the primetime showdown.

The Packers listed Gary as questionable on the final injury report of Week 8. He suffered a concussion during last week’s loss in Washington but did manage to practice all three days this week, including a full practice on Friday.

Gary leads the team in pressures (28), sacks (6.0), quarterback hits (11) and stops (22).

In Buffalo, Gary should start opposite Preston Smith at outside linebacker. The team’s top backup is rookie Kingsley Enagbare, who has a sack in back-to-back games.

The team elevated Kobe Jones from the practice squad for this week, giving the Packers extra depth at outside linebacker on Sunday night.

Receiver Christian Watson, left tackle David Bakhtiari and offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins are also questionable to play.

Inactives are due 90 minutes before kickoff. Don’t expect to see Gary’s name on the inactive sheet on Sunday night.

List

Packers vs. Bills: 5 things to watch and a prediction for Week 8

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire