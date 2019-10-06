Packers take early 7-0 lead following Dak Prescott interception

Dak Prescott threw an interception, but it looked like a pass Amari Cooper should have caught. No matter, Prescott still gets a blemish, and worse for the Cowboys, it led to the game’s first touchdown.

Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander caught the ricochet off Cooper’s hands at the Green Bay 16 and returned it 37 yards.

Aaron Rodgers took advantage of the gift with a five-play, 47-yard drive.

Aaron Jones scored on an 18-yard run with 8:57 remaining in the first quarter for a 7-0 lead.

Rodgers is 4-of-6 for 44 yards after two possessions.